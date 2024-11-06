Rahul Surrounded By 'Urban Naxals', Flaunts Red-Cover Constitution: Devendra Fadnavis

Kolhapur: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of aligning with 'urban Naxals' and also took a dig at Gandhi for flaunting a red-cover Constitution instead of the traditional blue.

"Rahul Gandhi is surrounded by urban Naxalites and people who create chaos. It seems that chaos is being spread in the name of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi flaunts a red-cover Constitution in his hand. The Constitution must be respected. But why is the copy red in colour?" he asked adding that the red aligns more with Left-wing extremist ideologies than democratic values.

According to the home minister, 'urban Naxals' aim at polluting minds, instilling chaos and losing faith in the government's institutions and systems. Gandhi holds Constitution while supporting anarchy and chaos, he alleged.

Fadnavis further said that Gandhi travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under the Bharat Jodo Yatra and many organisations had associated with it. "These are radical Leftists and if you look at their goals and working methodologies it will be evident that they are working to spread anarchy in the society," he said.

Earlier, the BJP leader had taken a dig at Gandhi over his 'Samvidhan Sammelan', saying it reflects his insincerity towards the Constitution. He accused Gandhi of doing "drama" and said that people would no longer buy such acts.