Maharashtra Polls: MNS Promises Nashik Model Of Urban Governance

Mumbai: MNS president Raj Thackeray on Friday released the party's manifesto for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, promising to usher in the "Nashik model of development" with a focus on better urban governance. The manifesto highlights the decentralisation of industries at the district level to create employment opportunities and proposes for local technical education institutes to provide manpower to local industries.

The party also proposes to make Nashik in north Maharashtra, where it was in power in the local body for six years, the hub of agricultural exports. Maharashtra should get the status of a "special industrial state", and the party will endeavour to raise these issues in the Parliament.

Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is contesting only 125 out of 288 seats in the state assembly polls, while any party or alliance needs 145 seats to win the election. The party claimed the day it comes to power in the state would be the last day for new slum settlements.

The manifesto also emphasised the model of development in Nashik, where it controlled the municipal corporation from 2012 to 2017. The party has proposed direct benefit transfer instead of the public distribution system so that people have a choice to buy food grains from the open market.