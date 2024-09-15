ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls Likely In 2nd Week Of November: CM Shinde

author img

By PTI

Published : 51 minutes ago

Ahead of the assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far received financial assistance under the government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

Maharashtra Polls Likely In 2nd Week Of November: CM Shinde
File Photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state assembly polls are expected to be held in the second week of November and seat-sharing among the ruling allies would be finalised in the next 8 to 10 days. A two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member state assembly, Shinde said in an informal chat with media persons at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, was focusing on development and welfare measures and was getting good response from people, he said. "Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will be the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," the CM said.

The seat-sharing will be finalised in 8 to 10 days, he added. Shinde said he can see support for the government among women and asserted his was a government of the common man. "We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes," he said.

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training programme for which they will get a stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth, the CM said. Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far got financial assistance under the government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

"We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," he said. At present, women beneficiaries of the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' get Rs 1,500 per month. Shinde also said his government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all.

All government agencies, like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have been roped-in for the redevelopment of slums, he added.

Read More

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders In Maharashtra; Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies On Cards Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the state assembly polls are expected to be held in the second week of November and seat-sharing among the ruling allies would be finalised in the next 8 to 10 days. A two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member state assembly, Shinde said in an informal chat with media persons at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, BJP and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, was focusing on development and welfare measures and was getting good response from people, he said. "Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and good strike rate will be the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies," the CM said.

The seat-sharing will be finalised in 8 to 10 days, he added. Shinde said he can see support for the government among women and asserted his was a government of the common man. "We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes," he said.

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training programme for which they will get a stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth, the CM said. Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far got financial assistance under the government's Ladki Bahin scheme.

"We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women," he said. At present, women beneficiaries of the government's flagship 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' get Rs 1,500 per month. Shinde also said his government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all.

All government agencies, like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have been roped-in for the redevelopment of slums, he added.

Read More

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders In Maharashtra; Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies On Cards Ahead Of Assembly Elections

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MH POLLS LIKELY IN 2ND WEEK NOVMH POLLS SHINDE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.