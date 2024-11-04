ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: Jarange Takes U-turn, Says Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange reversed his stance, announcing he would not support any candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, urging his supporters to withdraw.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange reversed his stance, announcing he would not support any candidates in the Maharashtra assembly polls and urging his supporters to withdraw.
File Photo- Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 minutes ago

Updated : 5 minutes ago

Jalna: Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

On Sunday night, Jarange, who is seeking a reservation for the Maratha community, announced that he would field candidates from selected constituencies, including Karmala, Phulambri and Gangakhed.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village here on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party."

The activist asserted he was not under any pressure from the ruling Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said while encouraging voters to seek commitments in written or video forms from candidates pledging to support the interests of Marathas.

Expressing faith in his community's influence over the elections, Jarange remarked, "No one can be elected in this state without the support of Marathas."

He urged the Maratha community members not to attend any political rally and not be swayed by any party. "Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot," he said.

Jarange reaffirmed his commitment to secure reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and said his struggle for the quota would continue.

