Maharashtra Polls: Jarange Takes U-turn, Says Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate

Jalna: Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

On Sunday night, Jarange, who is seeking a reservation for the Maratha community, announced that he would field candidates from selected constituencies, including Karmala, Phulambri and Gangakhed.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The Maharashtra assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village here on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party."

The activist asserted he was not under any pressure from the ruling Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).