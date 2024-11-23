Maharashtra Polls: Chennithala Chairs Online Meet Of Cong's 103 Candidates On Eve Of Vote Counting

Mumbai: The Congress on Friday held a meeting with all its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates on the eve of counting of votes. A Congress leader said the Zoom meeting was held by the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. The Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had fielded 103 candidates for the November 20 polls.

Later, the party's core group held a meeting to discuss government formation and steps to be taken for the security of MLAs to avoid poaching, senior leader Naseem Khan said. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said MVA has decided to keep all newly elected MLAs under one roof and make provisions for their accommodation.

He also said the MVA would win 160 seats, adding that the plan was to form a government before November 26. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.