ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: Chennithala Chairs Online Meet Of Cong's 103 Candidates On Eve Of Vote Counting

Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala held Zoom meeting to discuss government formation and steps to be taken for security of MLAs to avoid poaching.

Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala
Congress in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mumbai: The Congress on Friday held a meeting with all its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates on the eve of counting of votes. A Congress leader said the Zoom meeting was held by the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. The Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had fielded 103 candidates for the November 20 polls.

Later, the party's core group held a meeting to discuss government formation and steps to be taken for the security of MLAs to avoid poaching, senior leader Naseem Khan said. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said MVA has decided to keep all newly elected MLAs under one roof and make provisions for their accommodation.

He also said the MVA would win 160 seats, adding that the plan was to form a government before November 26. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

Mumbai: The Congress on Friday held a meeting with all its Maharashtra assembly poll candidates on the eve of counting of votes. A Congress leader said the Zoom meeting was held by the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala. The Congress, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had fielded 103 candidates for the November 20 polls.

Later, the party's core group held a meeting to discuss government formation and steps to be taken for the security of MLAs to avoid poaching, senior leader Naseem Khan said. Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said MVA has decided to keep all newly elected MLAs under one roof and make provisions for their accommodation.

He also said the MVA would win 160 seats, adding that the plan was to form a government before November 26. The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). The counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESSMAHA VIKAS AGHADIRAMESH CHENNITHALAMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY POLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.