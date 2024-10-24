Maharashtra Polls: Brij Bhushan Bats For BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance, Says Previous Tie-up Was 'Natural'

Gonda: With the seat sharing talks within the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the Maharashtra polls still on, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that BJP and Shiv Sena enjoy a "natural alliance", which shouldn't have been snapped.

"In the previous election, when Shiv Sena had not split, it got more seats in the seat-sharing agreement but more candidates of BJP had won. After the polls, Uddhav Thackeray parted ways and the Shiv Sena had also split. There was a fight on who has the control over real Shiv Sena. Thackeray practically did not get any benefit," Singh said.

Singh, former head of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, was welcomed at a programme in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Wednesday.

According to Singh, the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena is an old one. "It's a natural alliance and should never had been broken. Instead a solution should have been reached through dialogue. Congress and NCP have not declared any chief ministerial candidate. This is politics and anything can happen here," he added.

Referring to the upcoming polls in the nine seats of Uttar Pradesh, Singh said Samajwadi Party had offered two seats but Congress had refused. "I think Congress knows that if it contests from any seat alone then there is a high possibility of defeat. The main contest here is between SP and BJP and there is no third party. The competition is extremely tough," Singh said.

On the alleged attack on Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that it is the responsibility of the Omar Abdullah government to ensure security to the minorities there. "I have heard Abdullah condemning the terror attacks and Pakistan and hopefully he will be able to tackle the situation," he added.