260 Maharashtra Police Officials Reshuffled Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday reshuffled more than 260 policemen, including 150 from Mumbai, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections in the state, an official said.

He attributed the transfers to a directive of the Election Commission about the relocation of officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years.

About 150 Mumbai police officials, including senior inspectors, have been moved to various districts, including Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur and Washim.