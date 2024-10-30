ETV Bharat / state

260 Maharashtra Police Officials Reshuffled Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, the state government reshuffled above 260 police, including 150 from Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday reshuffled more than 260 policemen, including 150 from Mumbai, ahead of the November 20 assembly elections in the state, an official said.

He attributed the transfers to a directive of the Election Commission about the relocation of officials who had served in their home districts or current posting for over three years.

About 150 Mumbai police officials, including senior inspectors, have been moved to various districts, including Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Nagpur and Washim.

A few police officials from Navi Mumbai and Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar Police commissionerate have also been transferred, he said. Accordingly, police officials from various districts have been posted in Mumbai, which has 36 of the state's 288 assembly seats.

Sending out a stern message, the Election Commission last month sought an explanation from the Maharashtra chief secretary and the state’s police chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

