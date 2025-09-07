ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Police Nab Two From Telangana Pharma Unit For Manufacturing Narcotics

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Commissionerate police seized 105 grams of mephedrine from a Bangladeshi woman who revealed that the drugs were being supplied from Medchal's Cherlapalli.

The pharma unit where narcotic drug mephedrine was being manufactured.
The pharma unit where narcotic drug mephedrine was being manufactured. (ETV Bharat)
Published : September 7, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Police arrested two people involved in manufacturing mephedrine, a narcotic drug, in a pharmaceutical unit at the Cherlapalli industrial area in the Medchal district of Telangana. The drug racket was unearthed during the investigation into the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman for supplying drugs in Mumbai.

About 5.96 kg of mephedrine, 35,500 litres of chemicals, and 950 kg of raw materials worth Rs. 11.58 crore were seized from the industry. The accused were arrested on Friday evening, following which the matter came to light on Saturday.

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Commissionerate police in Maharashtra seized 105 grams of mephedrine from a woman, identified as Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Molla (23) from Bangladesh, on August 8.

Based on the information provided by the accused, 10 people were arrested with seizures of 178 grams of mephedrine worth Rs 23.97 lakh, mobile phones and cars. During interrogation, it was revealed that the drugs were coming from an industry in Cherlapalli.

Subsequently, a team led by Inspector Pramod of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Crime Investigation Division-4, reached Hyderabad and conducted a surprise raid at Vagdevi Laboratories in Navodaya Colony, Phase-5. Voleti Srinivas Vijay, the owner and Tanaji Pandarinath Patwari, an assistant, were arrested and taken to Mumbai after obtaining a transit warrant from the court.

A resident of ​​the Ramnagar area, Vijay worked in a leading pharma company and leased a building of Jalandhar Reddy in Navodaya Colony in the Cherlapalli industrial area four years ago to set up Vagdevi Laboratories and convinced everyone that he was manufacturing pharmaceutical products. However, he secretly started manufacturing mephedrine. Police suspect that these drugs are being supplied across Maharashtra and the country.

