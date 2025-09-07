ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Police Nab Two From Telangana Pharma Unit For Manufacturing Narcotics

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra Police arrested two people involved in manufacturing mephedrine, a narcotic drug, in a pharmaceutical unit at the Cherlapalli industrial area in the Medchal district of Telangana. The drug racket was unearthed during the investigation into the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman for supplying drugs in Mumbai.

About 5.96 kg of mephedrine, 35,500 litres of chemicals, and 950 kg of raw materials worth Rs. 11.58 crore were seized from the industry. The accused were arrested on Friday evening, following which the matter came to light on Saturday.

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Commissionerate police in Maharashtra seized 105 grams of mephedrine from a woman, identified as Fatima Murad Sheikh alias Molla (23) from Bangladesh, on August 8.