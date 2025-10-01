ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Police Close Anil Deshmukh Stone Pelting Case As 'False'

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Police has closed the case regarding the alleged attack on Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and former Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh during the 2024 assembly elections as “false”.

The incident dates back to the night of November 18 during the campaigning of the assembly polls. Deshmukh was reportedly “attacked” with a stone by unidentified persons while he was returning to Katol after attending a party meeting. Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh had contested the polls from Katol assembly seat on NCP(Sharad Pawar) ticket.

Alleged stone attack on the car of Anil Deshmukh during Maharashtra assembly polls 2024 (File)

An investigation led by Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar was ordered to investigate the alleged attack.

According to sources, based on the findings of the police and forensic probe, the police have submitted a 'B Summary Report' to the court concluding that the stone-pelting incident did not take place.

Police Report Contradictions With Anil Deshmukh

According to the major findings of the forensic investigation, the front glass of Deshmukh's car was of reinforced technology. If such a glass had been hit from the front with a stone, it would have only cracked; the glass would not have broken easily as claimed by Deshmukh, the report said. Moreover, it is impossible to break the glass completely without repeated blows to it, it added.