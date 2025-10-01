Maharashtra Police Close Anil Deshmukh Stone Pelting Case As 'False'
The closure report filed in the court by the police and Forensic team said that the damage to the glass was inconsistent with stone pelting.
Nagpur: The Maharashtra Police has closed the case regarding the alleged attack on Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and former Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh during the 2024 assembly elections as “false”.
The incident dates back to the night of November 18 during the campaigning of the assembly polls. Deshmukh was reportedly “attacked” with a stone by unidentified persons while he was returning to Katol after attending a party meeting. Deshmukh's son Salil Deshmukh had contested the polls from Katol assembly seat on NCP(Sharad Pawar) ticket.
An investigation led by Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar was ordered to investigate the alleged attack.
According to sources, based on the findings of the police and forensic probe, the police have submitted a 'B Summary Report' to the court concluding that the stone-pelting incident did not take place.
Police Report Contradictions With Anil Deshmukh
According to the major findings of the forensic investigation, the front glass of Deshmukh's car was of reinforced technology. If such a glass had been hit from the front with a stone, it would have only cracked; the glass would not have broken easily as claimed by Deshmukh, the report said. Moreover, it is impossible to break the glass completely without repeated blows to it, it added.
The report further said that if the front glass had broken, the sharp pieces of glass would have hit Deshmukh, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, and he would have been injured. However, the forensic investigation revealed that the injury on his head was not consistent with the stone pelting allegations, the report said.
In the complaint, it was claimed that the large stone found in Deshmukh's car had entered through the rear window. However, according to the forensic report, it is not possible for the stone thrown from the rear window to hit the front of the head of the person sitting in the front seat.
Based on the findings, the police have come to a firm conclusion that there was no evidence of an attack and have submitted a 'B Final Report' to the court.
Anil Deshmukh Reacts
Reacting to the police closure report, Deshmukh maintained that he was injured in the incident. “The glass broke when the large stone was thrown and I got a bruise on my forehead. There were two people throwing stones,” he said.
Deshmukh further attacked the police for failing to arrest the accused. “We had complained about this incident. However, from the beginning, BJP leaders have been saying that the attack was a political stunt. The police have not yet arrested the accused who threw stones. This is the failure of the police. The police should have arrested the accused who threw stones at my car first”.
BJP MLA Parinay Phuke alleged that Deshmukh had “fabricated this to gain sympathy before the elections”. "When I raised this matter, many ignored it. But today the forensic report has proved the same”.
