Maharashtra Police Arrest Fake IPS Officer For Duping Job Aspirants From Hyderabad

Satara: The owner of an e-seva centre in Hyderabad was arrested for helping a fake IPS officer who was nabbed earlier for duping job aspirants.

Made ID cards for Rs 500

The accused, Azimuddin Naimuddin Khan of Kishan Bagh in Bahadurpura locality of Hyderabad was arrested by a team of Karad police for making fake identity cards for Shrikant Vilas Pawar of Shripur in Solapur district. Pawar was arrested on December 26 for posing as an IPS officer and duping several youth by promising them government jobs.

Pawar led an opulent life

Pawar used to pretend that he was an IPS officer. He owned a mobile phone worth Rs 2 lakh, a watch worth Rs 1 lakh, shoes worth Rs 10,000 and stayed in luxurious hotels like Taj and Oberoi. He also kept an amber lamp, English books, uniform and diaries in his Toyota Innova MPV.

Modus operandi

Pawar would trace youth looking for jobs in in the police, army and other government agencies and lure them by stating that he was an IPS officer posted in the Intelligence Bureau. The gullible youth used to pay him for securing government jobs. The accused bought expensive things like a mobile phone worth Rs 2 lakhs, an Apple watch worth Rs 1 lakh and shoes worth Rs 10,000 from the money. He also used to hold meetings with the youth at star hotels and had rented an Toyota Innova MPV from Pune.

Had appeared Civil Services exam twice

Probe revealed Pawar had appeared the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam twice and failed to cleared it. However, he pretended to have passed the exam with flying colours. A case was registered against him in Pune. Earlier, complaints of fraud were filed against the accused in Solapur district. Pawar had also created a fake e-mail id of the state government and the police to cheat job aspirants.