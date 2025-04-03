ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Pan Shop Owner Kills Youth Over One Rupee Dispute In Nashik

The Nashik Police have detained the pan shop owner, Bapu Sonawane.

Maharashtra: Pan Shop Owner Kills Youth Over One Rupee Dispute In Nashik
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 3, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Nashik: A pan shop owner allegedly killed his customer following a dispute over Rs one in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Thursday.

"The incident took place in the CIDCO area on April 2 in the afternoon. A customer, Vishal Bhalerao, came to a pan shop and bought a cigarette, and there was a dispute between him and the pan shop owner, Bapu Sonawane, over Rs one. The shop owner fatally thrashed the customer, said Rakesh Hande, Senior Police Inspector, Ambad Police Station.

According to the police official, police have detained the accused pan shop owner. "Sonawane asked for Rs 11 from Bhalerao, who insisted that the cigarette was sold for Rs 10. He asked the shop owner why he was charging Rs one extra. A dispute started between the two, and Bhalerao started throwing items from the shop. Amid this, Sonawane hit Bhalerao with a wooden stick on the head," Hande added.

An injured Bhalerao went to his place of work, and seeing his condition, his owner admitted him to a private hospital. Bhalerao was treated and sent home. However, once he reached home, he felt uneasy and he once again went to a private hospital. The private hospital referred him to the Nashik district hospital, however, the doctors there declared Bhalerao dead upon arrival, the police official added.

The incident has sent shock waves in the CIDCO area. Hande further said that Bhalerao's body was sent for post-mortem and a probe was underway. "Once the post-mortem report is received, a case will be registered," added Hande.

According to data provided by Nashik Police, from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, 24 persons were murdered.

Nashik: A pan shop owner allegedly killed his customer following a dispute over Rs one in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Thursday.

"The incident took place in the CIDCO area on April 2 in the afternoon. A customer, Vishal Bhalerao, came to a pan shop and bought a cigarette, and there was a dispute between him and the pan shop owner, Bapu Sonawane, over Rs one. The shop owner fatally thrashed the customer, said Rakesh Hande, Senior Police Inspector, Ambad Police Station.

According to the police official, police have detained the accused pan shop owner. "Sonawane asked for Rs 11 from Bhalerao, who insisted that the cigarette was sold for Rs 10. He asked the shop owner why he was charging Rs one extra. A dispute started between the two, and Bhalerao started throwing items from the shop. Amid this, Sonawane hit Bhalerao with a wooden stick on the head," Hande added.

An injured Bhalerao went to his place of work, and seeing his condition, his owner admitted him to a private hospital. Bhalerao was treated and sent home. However, once he reached home, he felt uneasy and he once again went to a private hospital. The private hospital referred him to the Nashik district hospital, however, the doctors there declared Bhalerao dead upon arrival, the police official added.

The incident has sent shock waves in the CIDCO area. Hande further said that Bhalerao's body was sent for post-mortem and a probe was underway. "Once the post-mortem report is received, a case will be registered," added Hande.

According to data provided by Nashik Police, from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, 24 persons were murdered.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAN SHOP OWNERCUSTOMER KILLEDONE RUPEE DISPUTECIGARETTEMURDER IN NASHIK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.