Maharashtra: Pan Shop Owner Kills Youth Over One Rupee Dispute In Nashik

Nashik: A pan shop owner allegedly killed his customer following a dispute over Rs one in Maharashtra's Nashik, police said on Thursday.

"The incident took place in the CIDCO area on April 2 in the afternoon. A customer, Vishal Bhalerao, came to a pan shop and bought a cigarette, and there was a dispute between him and the pan shop owner, Bapu Sonawane, over Rs one. The shop owner fatally thrashed the customer, said Rakesh Hande, Senior Police Inspector, Ambad Police Station.

According to the police official, police have detained the accused pan shop owner. "Sonawane asked for Rs 11 from Bhalerao, who insisted that the cigarette was sold for Rs 10. He asked the shop owner why he was charging Rs one extra. A dispute started between the two, and Bhalerao started throwing items from the shop. Amid this, Sonawane hit Bhalerao with a wooden stick on the head," Hande added.

An injured Bhalerao went to his place of work, and seeing his condition, his owner admitted him to a private hospital. Bhalerao was treated and sent home. However, once he reached home, he felt uneasy and he once again went to a private hospital. The private hospital referred him to the Nashik district hospital, however, the doctors there declared Bhalerao dead upon arrival, the police official added.

The incident has sent shock waves in the CIDCO area. Hande further said that Bhalerao's body was sent for post-mortem and a probe was underway. "Once the post-mortem report is received, a case will be registered," added Hande.

According to data provided by Nashik Police, from January 1, 2025, to March 31, 2025, 24 persons were murdered.