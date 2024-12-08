Maharashtra: Opposition's Duplicity Exposed in EVMs Issue, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that the opposition MVA leaders were adopting double standards on the issue of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"In the past, there were assembly election results in Jharkhand and Karnataka. Recently Priyanka Gandhi won in Wayanad byelection, all this is okay with the opposition. But only after they are defeated, they start opposing EVM and objecting to it, this is their duplicity, said Eknath Shinde.

Refuting Sharad Pawar's criticism, Shinde said the opposition has no issue left, the people have shown the opposition a seat and they do not vote for those who sit at home. "The people have seen the two and a half years of work of the Mahayuti government, so they have made us victorious. However, the opposition is trying to stand tall even if it falls," he said. Earlier, Sharad Pawar criticized the NCP-Shiv Sena on the manner in which the elections were conducted.

Shinde said that the opposition should stop crying now and start singing songs of development. He alleged that the opposition is misleading the citizens. He claimed that the Mahayuti has won the election on the basis of development works. The Ladki Bahin scheme has defeated the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he said.

From the Supreme Court to the Central Election Commission, if the verdict is in their favor, the opposition calls it good and if the verdict is against them, they criticize them, this is dangerous for democracy, Shinde said.

Regarding the notice issued by the Waqf Board, Shinde assured that this government is running in a democratic manner according to the rules, no injustice will be done to anyone.

On the other hand, Congress leader Nana Patole said that the fight against EVMs will be fought in the legislature and on the streets, this is not the government that the people have wanted. Patole said that yesterday, they did not take the oath as MLAs as a symbolic protest. The Assembly and Lok Sabha are there to express the feelings of the people and yesterday, we expressed this protest, he said.

Eknath Shinde commented on the notices allegedly sent from the Maharashtra Waqf Board to the farmers in Latur. “This is a government of common people. Therefore, no injustice will be allowed in this case,” he said. We have not received complete information regarding the issue of notices sent by the Waqf Board to the farmers, he said.

Congress leader Nana Patole said that if the land for which the notice has been sent is the land of farmers and they are farming there, if it is in the name of farmers, the Waqf Board cannot take such action.