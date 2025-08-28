Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

Raigad: When we think of the coastal Konkan, the pomp and show of Ganesh Chaturthi comes to mind. A familiar picture comes to mind of Lord Ganesh arriving in every house, the chanting of the 'aartis', the beating of drums and cymbals and the worship of Lord Ganesh that happens every day and night.

But there is a unique village in Mangaon tehsil of Raigad district in Maharashtra where all these traditions are reversed. In this Sale village, no Ganesh idol is installed in any of the 125 houses. Despite this, Ganeshotsav is celebrated there with equal devotion.

On the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first day of the Ganesh festival, all the villagers gather together in the temple. There, worship is performed according to traditional rituals and, then the ceremony that has become the true identity of the village begins.

A procession of Lord Ganesh is taken out from the Ganga Lake to the sound of drums and cymbals. This palanquin is welcomed from house to house, and Lord Ganesh is worshipped, and then the procession returns to the temple.

In this village, the tradition of 'one village, one Ganapati' has been going on for generations. The current generation does not know exactly when this tradition started, but this culture has been kept alive for hundreds of years.

Instead of celebrating the Ganesh festival from house to house, it is a unique tradition of Sale village to come together and worship Lord Ganesh collectively. Due to this festival, not only the villagers, but also those from Konkan working in mega cities like Mumbai and Pune come to the village.