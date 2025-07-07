Maharashtra On Alert After Mysterious Boat Sighting Off Raigad Coast

Mumbai: The sighting of a mysterious boat along the coastline in Maharashtra’s Raigad triggered a major security alarm, prompting quick response from security agencies.

Police said the boat was seen by security personnel around two nautical miles off the Korlai coast in Revdanda. Primary investigation revealed that the vessel is suspected to bear markings of another country and may have drifted to the Raigad coast.

Following the alert, teams from Raigad Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Quick Response Team (QRT), the Navy and the Coast Guard rushed to the spot. Raigad superintendent of police Anchal Dalal, along with senior police officials, reached the coast to monitor the situation.

Efforts to reach the boat were hampered by heavy rain and strong winds. Dalal herself attempted to approach the boat using a barge but had to return due to adverse weather, police said.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the area and overall security in the district was heightened as a precautionary measure. The spotting of the vessel prompted authorities to swiftly move large contingent of police across the region.

The coastal security was stepped up as a precaution.



Police, along with other security agencies, are trying to find out the boat’s origin, route, and whether any sinister plot is involved. The incident reminds past maritime threats such as the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The incident heightened the need for high coastal vigilance.