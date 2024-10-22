ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Nilesh Rane Says He Will Contest Assembly Polls On Shiv Sena Ticket

Nilesh Rane, son of senior BJP leader Narayan Rane, has announced that he will fight the Maharashtra Assembly polls on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Maharashtra: Nilesh Rane Says He Will Contest Assembly Polls On Bow And Arrow Symbol
File photo of Nilesh Rane (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Nilesh Rane, son of BJP leader and MP Narayan Rane, has announced that he will contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Nilesh Rane told reporters here, "My father (Narayan Rane) started his political career by contesting elections on the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol. Now I am contesting elections once again on the (same) symbol."

"I was working in the BJP. My father, MLA Nitesh Rane, the Rane family has worked for the BJP. During this time I was treated with dignity and respect by the BJP. The leaders took care of everything. Especially, (Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis took care of me like a younger brother. I thank them for that. Leaders like Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Chandrasekhar Bawankule took care of me. So I thank them," he added.

According to Nilesh, he was happy to contest the polls once again."I have never broken protocol in my political life. I have always followed royal etiquette and will continue to do so. A meeting will be held in Konkan on Wednesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I am going to join the Shiv Sena at 4 PM on Wednesday," he added.

It is most likely that Nilesh Rane will contest from the Kudal assembly constituency in the Sindhudurag district.

TAGGED:

