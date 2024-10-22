Maharashtra: Nilesh Rane Says He Will Contest Assembly Polls On Shiv Sena Ticket

Mumbai: Nilesh Rane, son of BJP leader and MP Narayan Rane, has announced that he will contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Nilesh Rane told reporters here, "My father (Narayan Rane) started his political career by contesting elections on the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol. Now I am contesting elections once again on the (same) symbol."

"I was working in the BJP. My father, MLA Nitesh Rane, the Rane family has worked for the BJP. During this time I was treated with dignity and respect by the BJP. The leaders took care of everything. Especially, (Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis took care of me like a younger brother. I thank them for that. Leaders like Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Chandrasekhar Bawankule took care of me. So I thank them," he added.

According to Nilesh, he was happy to contest the polls once again."I have never broken protocol in my political life. I have always followed royal etiquette and will continue to do so. A meeting will be held in Konkan on Wednesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I am going to join the Shiv Sena at 4 PM on Wednesday," he added.

It is most likely that Nilesh Rane will contest from the Kudal assembly constituency in the Sindhudurag district.