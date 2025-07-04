Nashik Police Academy Updates Curriculum After 50 Years, Adding AI Training For Cyber Crime

Nashik: The curriculum at the Police Academy in Maharashtra's Nashik is undergoing a major overhaul, with topics such as Artificial Intelligence being added to it.

This is the first major change in the curriculum in 50 years. According to Pradeep Jadhav, Deputy Director of the Police Academy, sub-inspector-level officers are trained at the academy using an e-learning app on filing crimes and case studies from home. A separate session is being held to enable officers to use modern technologies, including AI.

A major share of the state's police force is from the academy. Those who pass the State Public Service Commission examination are taught the provisions of the law along with a full year of field training.

As a part of the year-long training, on-ground practice sessions, field games, ball throwing, javelin throwing, sword wielding and revolver handling are given along with classroom sessions on subjects including criminal code, measures to prevent crimes and maintaining station diary.

To tackle modern crimes such as cyber fraud and digital arrests, training is being provided by cyber experts. Officers are also being guided by experts from the National Cyber ​​Crime Training Institute, Hyderabad, and trainers from Bangalore to use AI in police investigations. These experts are providing training in a real cyber lab for a month.

Other than uncovering crimes, they are also being trained to collect necessary data, check CCTV footage, criminals on record and draw their criteria through AI if similarities are found.

Cyber expert Tanmay Dixit welcomed the move, stating that training police officers in Artificial Intelligence would help them solve cases, including those involving cyber crimes, swiftly and efficiently.

"It is good that police officers are being trained in AI. There will be CCTV footage in investigations or cases where image morphing has been done or image tampering has been done using AI. It will be very useful for checking videos. Also, when audio clips are tampered with, AI will be helpful to crack cases," he added.