Maharashtra MLA Oath-Taking: Aditya Thackeray Calls SP 'B Team Of BJP' For Snubbing MVA

Mumbai: As the two Samajwadi Party legislators snubbed the Mahavikas Aghadi in Maharashtra in the latter's boycott of the oath-taking of the newly elected MLAs during the special session of the assembly, Shiv Sena (UBT) faction leader Aaditya Thackeray labeled the Maharashtra SP as “B Team of BJP”.

On the first day of the special session of the legislature, Saturday, December 7, the opposition boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, alleging that EVM voting was rigged. However, Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh of Samajwadi Party, an ally of Maha Vikas Aghadi, interestingly took oath as MLAs on Saturday itself snubbing the MVA of which the SP is an alliance partner. This prompted Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray accusing Samajwadi Party of being BJP's “B team”.

"In UP, the Samajwadi Party is run by Akhilesh Yadav. There, he is leading the INDIA bloc. However, in Maharashtra, the Samajwadi Party is working as the B team of the BJP. Our position is very clear, and our Hindutva is work in hand and Ram in heart. We are the only party that firmly says that we are Hindutva supporters," Aditya said.

Maha SP rejects allegation

SP MLA, Rais Shaikh denied Aditya Thackeray's allegations. "We want to protect the Constitution. But, what is our stand on secularism? The Mahayuti should clarify it. After Milind Narvekar's tweet, there has been confusion in the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding secularism. What is your opinion on secularism? What is your next stand? Aditya Thackeray should clarify this first. First, look at the votes you got in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. We do not accept the accusations that Aditya Thackeray has made against us. Senior leaders of all three parties will sit together and take the right decision in this regard," said Rais.