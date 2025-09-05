Maharashtra Transport Minister Becomes First Tesla Owner In India

ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik receives the first delivery of Tesla’s Model Y at the company’s newly launched showroom in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Friday, September 5, 2025. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Tesla has officially begun deliveries in India on Friday, September 5, 2025, with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik becoming the first official Tesla Model Y owner in the country.

After receiving the vehicle at Tesla’s showroom in BKC, Mumbai, Sarnaik said, "I'm proud to have purchased the first Tesla car in India," Sarnaik said after receiving the vehicle at the newly inaugurated Tesla showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

“This purchase is more than a personal decision; it's a statement. I want to create awareness about electric mobility. I believe children should grow up seeing EVs as a normal part of life,” he added.

Sarnaik also shared a booklet confirming that he paid the full price for the car without availing any discounts. He revealed that the car is a gift for his grandson, who will use it to commute to school, symbolising a message of eco-friendly transportation.

He added, “As the state’s Transport Minister, I’m pleased to have chosen an environmentally friendly vehicle. Over the next decade, we aim to see a significant rise in electric vehicles on our roads.”

To promote EV adoption, the state government has introduced toll exemptions for electric vehicles and is working to expand charging infrastructure across companies and public spaces.