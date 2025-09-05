Maharashtra Transport Minister Becomes First Tesla Owner In India

Pratap Sarnaik said that he has set the goal for Maharashtra of ushering in a major EV transition in the next decade.
Mumbai: Tesla has officially begun deliveries in India on Friday, September 5, 2025, with Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik becoming the first official Tesla Model Y owner in the country.
After receiving the vehicle at Tesla’s showroom in BKC, Mumbai, Sarnaik said, "I'm proud to have purchased the first Tesla car in India," Sarnaik said after receiving the vehicle at the newly inaugurated Tesla showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra-Kurla Complex.
“This purchase is more than a personal decision; it's a statement. I want to create awareness about electric mobility. I believe children should grow up seeing EVs as a normal part of life,” he added.
Sarnaik also shared a booklet confirming that he paid the full price for the car without availing any discounts. He revealed that the car is a gift for his grandson, who will use it to commute to school, symbolising a message of eco-friendly transportation.
He added, “As the state’s Transport Minister, I’m pleased to have chosen an environmentally friendly vehicle. Over the next decade, we aim to see a significant rise in electric vehicles on our roads.”
To promote EV adoption, the state government has introduced toll exemptions for electric vehicles and is working to expand charging infrastructure across companies and public spaces.
Tesla entered the Indian market with the launch of its first-ever experience centre in Mumbai and introduced the Tesla Model Y. The vehicle is being sold in the country in the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) configuration. The standard RWD variant is priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Long Range RWD variant is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Sarnaik opted for the Long Range RWD variant.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Battery Type
|WLTP Range (km)
|RWD Standard
|Rs 59.89 lakh
|60kWh LFP
|500 km
|LR RWD (Long Range)
|Rs 67.89 lakh
|75kWh NMC
|622 km
Since the Model Y is imported as a Complete Built Unit (CBU), its price in India is nearly double that of its US counterpart.
“Even if the cost is slightly higher today, what matters more is setting the right example and accelerating EV adoption,” Sarnaik said.
Tesla receives an underwhelming response in India
Tesla officially entered India on July 15 with its first experience centre in Mumbai, followed by the opening of a charging station in the city. The company expanded its presence in the country with another showroom and charging station in Delhi in August. Despite the buzz, the EV maker appears to have failed to reciprocate with the customers, as the company reportedly received just over 600 bookings.
Tesla is now said to be expecting to ship between 350 and 500 cars to India this year, with the first batch already arriving from Shanghai. Deliveries will initially be limited to Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Gurugram.
However, the company is moving ahead with its expansion plans in India. It is preparing to launch a new experience centre in South India next year.