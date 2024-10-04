ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod's Car Collides With Pickup Van

Minister Sanjay Rathod was returning from Washim to Yavatmal after reviewing preparations for PM Narendra Modi's visit on Saturday when the accident occurred.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod's Car Collides With Pickup Van
Sanjay Rathod (ETV Bharat Photo)

Yavatmal (Maharashtra): State soil and water conservation minister Sanjay Rathod's car collided with a pickup van on Washim Yavatmal Highway on Friday. The pickup van's driver sustained severe injuries but Rathod had a narrow escape as the car's air bags opened in time.

The accident took place in Kopra near Digras at around 2:30 am. The driver was taken to Yavatmal government hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Rathod, who is the guardian minister of Yavatmal district, was returning from Poharadevi in Washim district when the mishap occurred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a programme in Poharadevi on October 5 and Rathod had gone there to review the preparations.

He was returning from Washim to Yavatmal when his car rammed into a pickup vehicle. The impact of collision was so severe that the pickup van overturned while the front portion of Rathod's car was completely smashed. No casualty was reported as both air bags of Rathod's car opened in time, police said.

PM Modi is set to perform a puja at Jagdamba Mata Temple in Poharadevi on Saturday and then address a programme to celebrate the Banjara community heritage. On the occasion, he will announce projects worth Rs 23,300 crore of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors.

