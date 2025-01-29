Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Demands Ban On Burqa At Board Exams

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Wednesday sought a ban on wearing burqa during the next month's Std 10th and 12th examinations of the state board.

In a letter to school education minister Dada Bhuse, he said allowing female candidates to wear a burqa inside examination halls could lead to malpractices and also create security issues.

"Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students' future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating.

"If examinees are allowed to wear burqas, it will be difficult to determine whether electronic devices or other means are being used to cheat. In case of any untoward incident, it could lead to social and law-and-order issues, affecting many students," said the BJP leader.

Rane, MLA from Kankavli, holds fisheries and port development portfolios. The school education ministry was yet to respond to his demand, officials said.

Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate exam for Class 10 will be held from February 21. The Higher Secondary Certificate exam for Class 12 will start on February 11.