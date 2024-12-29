ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Engulfs Two Chemical Units In Boisar MIDC

The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a firefighting operation was pressed into service shortly.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. The raging blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company also engulfed an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

A firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no report has been received so far about any injuries. A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added.

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately. Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit. The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately.

Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours.

