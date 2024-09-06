ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Engulfs Times Tower Building At Kamala Mills Compound In Mumbai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Sources said that the fire broke out at around 7 am in the morning in the Lower Parel west area of the Times Tower Building after which nine fire brigades of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were rushed to the spot of which six engaged in the firefighting efforts as per the level of the fire incident. There were no immediate reports of any injury in the incident.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out in times tower building at Kamala Mills compound area Mumbai on Friday morning. No injury or loss of life was reported in the incident.

It is learnt that the fire broke out in the Lower Parel west area of the Times Tower Building at around 7:00 am. After receiving a distress call over the fire incident, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rushed nine fire brigades to the spot to douse the flames. Mumbai Police along with ambulances of the Health Department also rushed to the spot to help in rescuing the potential inmates trapped in the building. However, there were no reports of injuries to anybody in the incident while the exact cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Since Times Tower is a commercial complex, the tower houses the corporate offices of many companies.

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has alleged that such incidents of fire are happening because unauthorized constructions have started in the Kamala Mill Area.

"Many unauthorized constructions are continuously standing in Kamala Mill area. For that reason, incidents of such kind of fire are happening. But after such an incident, temporary action is taken. But there is no permanent planning to avert such incidents,” he claimed.

