Nanded: At least eight women were drowned to death after a tractor carrying labourers fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, police sources said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the women were sitting in the tractor to collect turmeric and, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the tractor fell into the well.

Maharashtra: 8 Women Drowned To Death After Tractor Falls In Well (ETV Bharat)

Soon after the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued two women and a man. The villagers claimed that that 10 to 12 people drowned in the wells but police sources maintained that only 8 women drowned to death.

The Hingoli and Nanded police were immediately pressed into service. Subsequently, a JCB and cranes were also deployed at the scene for rescue and relief work. Police sources further said that the tractor has completely submerged in the well and only one tire of the tractor is visible.

However, the exact number of people in the tractor is not yet known. As soon as the information was received, the administration officer, Resident District Collector (RDC) Mahesh Vadatkar of Nanded district, also reached the spot. As per the latest update, the tractor-trolley is being pulled out by crane and investigations are underway.