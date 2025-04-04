ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 8 Women Drowned To Death After Tractor Falls In Well

The incident occurred when the women were sitting in the tractor to collect turmeric, the driver lost control and the tractor fell into the well.

Maharashtra: 8 Women Drowned To Death After Tractor Falls In Well
Many Women Drowned To Death After Tractor Falls In Well (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Updated : Apr 4, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

Nanded: At least eight women were drowned to death after a tractor carrying labourers fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, police sources said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the women were sitting in the tractor to collect turmeric and, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the tractor fell into the well.

Maharashtra: 8 Women Drowned To Death After Tractor Falls In Well (ETV Bharat)

Soon after the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued two women and a man. The villagers claimed that that 10 to 12 people drowned in the wells but police sources maintained that only 8 women drowned to death.

The Hingoli and Nanded police were immediately pressed into service. Subsequently, a JCB and cranes were also deployed at the scene for rescue and relief work. Police sources further said that the tractor has completely submerged in the well and only one tire of the tractor is visible.

However, the exact number of people in the tractor is not yet known. As soon as the information was received, the administration officer, Resident District Collector (RDC) Mahesh Vadatkar of Nanded district, also reached the spot. As per the latest update, the tractor-trolley is being pulled out by crane and investigations are underway.

Read More

Man Survives Three Days In Well After Falling While Escaping Stray Dogs In Maharashtra

Nanded: At least eight women were drowned to death after a tractor carrying labourers fell into a well in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Friday, police sources said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred when the women were sitting in the tractor to collect turmeric and, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the tractor fell into the well.

Maharashtra: 8 Women Drowned To Death After Tractor Falls In Well (ETV Bharat)

Soon after the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot and rescued two women and a man. The villagers claimed that that 10 to 12 people drowned in the wells but police sources maintained that only 8 women drowned to death.

The Hingoli and Nanded police were immediately pressed into service. Subsequently, a JCB and cranes were also deployed at the scene for rescue and relief work. Police sources further said that the tractor has completely submerged in the well and only one tire of the tractor is visible.

However, the exact number of people in the tractor is not yet known. As soon as the information was received, the administration officer, Resident District Collector (RDC) Mahesh Vadatkar of Nanded district, also reached the spot. As per the latest update, the tractor-trolley is being pulled out by crane and investigations are underway.

Read More

Man Survives Three Days In Well After Falling While Escaping Stray Dogs In Maharashtra

Last Updated : Apr 4, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRACTOR FALLS IN WELLNANDED WOMEN DROWNEDMAHARASHTRA WOMEN DROWNED

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.