Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil Warns He Will Take A Stand After Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force

Beed: The issue of the Maratha reservation has been in discussion in Maharashtra for the past few days. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has said that he will take a stand once the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into effect in the state.

Jarange Patil has protested several times by fasting for the Maratha community to get a reservation. However, the state government has not yet taken any decision regarding it.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Dussehra, Jarange Patil held a gathering at Shrikshetra Nag Narayan Gada in the Beed district.

"There has been injustice meted out to us. There will be an uprising against this injustice. The crowd has gathered against the injustice. If there is injustice, learn to defend yourself. Save the society. We are being targeted for no reason. If decisions are to be made, we will have to fight for the sake of our community and farmers. I want a promise from you that the people of the state have been treated unfairly," Jarange said while addressing his supporters.

"Don't be a party-party leader. Don't tarnish the society," he appealed.

Jarange Patil also lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. "We will sit on your chest and take a decision, do what you want to do," he asserted.

He further said, "One has to be patient until the Code of Conduct is enforced. Hinduism taught us to fight against injustice. Hinduism taught us that if there is injustice, we should rise. This uprising is going on to get justice for our children. We are demanding a reservation for Marathas and fighting for it for the last 14 months."

"After the Code of Conduct is informed, I will tell you our main role. However, you will need to be patient until the code of conduct is implemented. After the code of conduct, all of you should listen to me. It is my responsibility to fulfil whatever you desire," he concluded.