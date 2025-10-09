Maharashtra Man Writes Bhagavad Gita In Kannada In Mirror Image Style, Dedicates It To Udupi Mutt
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:43 PM IST
Udupi: Call it utter devotion or sheer talent, Kranti Nityananda Nayak, a resident of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, has written in hand the entire Bhagavad Gita in Kannada, that too in mirror image form, a version that can only be read with the help of a mirror.
What's even more fascinating is that he completed all 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita in Kannada in mirror-style despite the fact that he knows only English, Hindi and Marathi, and cannot read or write Kannada.
Kranti dedicated this unique handwritten copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the Paryaya Puttige Mathadhish Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji in Udupi, Karnataka, on Wednesday. He had come to participate in Koti Gita Lekhana Yagya, organised by Swamiji for welfare of the people.
Prior to this, Kranti Nayak had earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records, where he was recognised for writing the Dnyaneshwari (a Marathi commentary on the Gita) in mirror image style within 100 days, including both the shlokas and their summaries.
On the occasion, Prasanna Acharya, International Secretary of Sri Mutt, said that participation in the Koti Gita Lekhana Yagna has been growing steadily. "Many people with special talents, inspired by the spirit of writing the Bhagavad Gita, can be seen taking part in this Yagna,” he said.
During the event, Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji honoured and blessed Kranti Nityananda Nayak and his wife Nityananda Nayak, an engineer, in recognition of their devotion and contribution.
