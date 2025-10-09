ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Man Writes Bhagavad Gita In Kannada In Mirror Image Style, Dedicates It To Udupi Mutt

Udupi: Call it utter devotion or sheer talent, Kranti Nityananda Nayak, a resident of Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, has written in hand the entire Bhagavad Gita in Kannada, that too in mirror image form, a version that can only be read with the help of a mirror.

What's even more fascinating is that he completed all 18 chapters of the Bhagavad Gita in Kannada in mirror-style despite the fact that he knows only English, Hindi and Marathi, and cannot read or write Kannada.

Kranti dedicated this unique handwritten copy of the Bhagavad Gita to the Paryaya Puttige Mathadhish Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji in Udupi, Karnataka, on Wednesday. He had come to participate in Koti Gita Lekhana Yagya, organised by Swamiji for welfare of the people.