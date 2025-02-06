ETV Bharat / state

Man Busy Taking Selfie Run Over By Train In Thane

Thane: A 24-year-old man was killed after being hit by a long-distance train while he was taking a selfie on railway tracks in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place under a flyover between Ambernath and Badlapur stations on Tuesday evening, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official at Kalyan said.

The man, identified as Sahir Ali, a native of West Bengal, was visiting his relatives in the Ambernath area of Thane, GRP's senior police inspector Pandhari Kande said.

According to the police, on Tuesday, Sahir, along with his relatives and friends, went near the railway tracks under the flyover to take selfies and group photos.