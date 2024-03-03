Maharashtra Man Held for Issuing Death Threat to Fadnavis

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 31 minutes ago

Maharashtra Man Held for Issuing Death Threat to Fadnavis

Kinchak Navale, the key accused was absconding ever since Yogesh Sawant was arrested for sharing a video, where he was heard issuing death threat to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Navale has been sent to police custody till March 7.

Mumbai: Police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man from Maharastra's Satara district for allegedly abusing and threatening to kill Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The man, Kinchak Navale, a farmer from Bhadangwadi in Maharashtra's Beed district, is considered to be the key accused in the case. Navale, NCP party worker, was nabbed by the Santacruz Police yesterday and produced in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The court has remanded him to police custody till March 7.

Navale, was on the run and living in disguise to avoid arrest. Santacruz Police traced his location to Satara with the help of technical evidence and arrested him from a hotel in Wisawa Naka in Sadar Bazar of Satara along with the local crime branch. He was then brought to Mumbai. The police had asked for a 10-day custody to thoroughly investigate the case.

A few days ago, Yogesh Sawant, NCP(SP) worker was arrested by the police for sharing a video on social media where Navale was heard abusing and making derogatory comments against Fadnavis over the Maratha row. He was also heard threatening to kill Fadnavis. Sawant was ordered a 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Based on a complaint filed by Akshay Panvelkar (32), Shiv Sena's youth wing functionary, a case was registered at the Santacruz police station under sections 153 (a), 500, 505, 506(2), 120, b and 34 of the IPC on February 28. Navale has been accused of abusing and issuing threats on a YouTube channel named 'Gawran Analyst'.

Read more

  1. Haryana: Man held for Issuing Death Threat to Slain INLD Leader Nafe Singh Rathee's Family
  2. Viveka Murder Case: Dastagiri 'Fears' Death Threat from CM Jagan; Tempted with 'Rs 20 Cr'
  3. Suspended WFI chief Sanjay Singh claims death threat over phone

TAGGED:

Death ThreatDevendra FadnavisKey Accused

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.