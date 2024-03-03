Maharashtra Man Held for Issuing Death Threat to Fadnavis

Mumbai: Police on Saturday arrested a 34-year-old man from Maharastra's Satara district for allegedly abusing and threatening to kill Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The man, Kinchak Navale, a farmer from Bhadangwadi in Maharashtra's Beed district, is considered to be the key accused in the case. Navale, NCP party worker, was nabbed by the Santacruz Police yesterday and produced in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The court has remanded him to police custody till March 7.

Navale, was on the run and living in disguise to avoid arrest. Santacruz Police traced his location to Satara with the help of technical evidence and arrested him from a hotel in Wisawa Naka in Sadar Bazar of Satara along with the local crime branch. He was then brought to Mumbai. The police had asked for a 10-day custody to thoroughly investigate the case.

A few days ago, Yogesh Sawant, NCP(SP) worker was arrested by the police for sharing a video on social media where Navale was heard abusing and making derogatory comments against Fadnavis over the Maratha row. He was also heard threatening to kill Fadnavis. Sawant was ordered a 14-day judicial custody by the court.

Based on a complaint filed by Akshay Panvelkar (32), Shiv Sena's youth wing functionary, a case was registered at the Santacruz police station under sections 153 (a), 500, 505, 506(2), 120, b and 34 of the IPC on February 28. Navale has been accused of abusing and issuing threats on a YouTube channel named 'Gawran Analyst'.