Maharashtra Man Found Dead inside Hotel in Assam's Guwahati; Murder Suspected

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 15 hours ago

Murder representational pic

Police suspect the incident to be linked to a love triangle. Sources said that soon after a couple from Kolkata checked out at the hotel, the hotel staff spotted blood stains inside the room and accordingly informed police. Police have nabbed the suspected couple while further probe into the incident is going on.

Guwahati: A Maharashtra resident was found dead inside a five star hotel in Assam's Guwahati with police suspecting it to be a case of murder involving a love triangle. Police have detained a couple in the case while further investigation is going on. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Suresh Kamble. According to the police, Kamble was found dead inside a hotel room of Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati on Monday.

A police spokesperson said that preliminary investigation has revealed that that the suspected murder is linked to a love triangle. The incident took place during the day time on Monday. Police said that as soon as the accused couple checked out, the hotel's housekeeping staff spotted blood stains inside the room and informed the hotel authorities.

The authorities then informed the police after which the city police conducted raids based on CCTV footage and the two suspects were nabbed from Azara in the evening, the police spokesperson said. The two have been questioned separately by the Jalukbari police. A police source said that the couple had come from Kolkata and were camping in room number 907 on the 9th floor of the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The sources said that the deceased was called to the hotel by the two accused. Police suspect that the man was killed by poisoning his food as there were no injury marks on the body. The city police has not made any official comment in connection with the case. This is a developing story. Further details into the matter are awaited.

