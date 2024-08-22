ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Man Befriends 13-Year-Old On Social Media, Rapes Her

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by a man she had befriended on social media, the police said on Thursday. The accused has been arrested by the Vakola police in connection with the incident, they said. The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted when she met the man in Maharashtra, the police said.

The accused, who works at a hotel in the Goregaon area of the city took the minor to the Andheri area and raped her. He then took him to Gujarat and raped her multiple times, official sources said. While her family filed a missing person complaint, the girl returned home on her own and narrated what she had gone through, the police said. The girl showed the picture of the accused on social media.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused and registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). “The victim underwent a medical examination at Cooper Hospital. Further investigation into the incident is underway,” the police said.