Maharashtra: Two Killed After Man Attacked Passengers At Nagpur Railway Station

A man, suspected to be mentally disabled attacked at least twelve persons killing two and leaving two critically injured at Nagpur railway station.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Maharashtra: Two Killed After Man Attacked Passengers At Nagpur Railway Station
Police officials at Nagpur Railway Station (ETV Bharat)

Nagpur (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, two people were killed and as many others were injured after a man suspected to be a psychopath allegedly attacked at least twelve people at Maharashtra's Nagpur railway station, police officials said on Monday. The incident took place at platform number seven at around 3.20 am, they said, adding the Government Railway Police arrested the accused.

One of the deceased has been identified as Ganesh Kumar D (54), from Tamil Nadu, while the identity of the second victim is yet to be confirmed. Two people who were seriously injured are undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, police officials added.

The attacker identified as Jairam Kewat, a resident of Hyderpur in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh had an argument with several people at the station. Enraged by this, he attacked the passengers with a wooden stick. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the station.

According to official sources, based on the information, the police launched an operation to track the accused. Police started searching for the accused. After searching the entire area, the Government Railway Police Force (GRPF) staff laid a trap and arrested the accused on receiving information that the accused was seen again at platform number seven.

