Maharashtra Man Accused Of Minor's Rape, Murder Found Dead In Jail Toilet

Thane: A man accused of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl in Kalyan East area allegedly died by suicide at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The accused, Vishal Gawli, who was lodged in Taloja Central Jail for last four months ended his life in the jail's toilet on Sunday morning. His body was found by the jail authorities and sent to JJ Hospital for autopsy, deputy commissioner of police Atul Zende said.

In December 2024, the minor girl, a resident of Chakki Naka area of ​​Kalyan East area went missing after leaving her house. Her body was later found at Bapgaon village under Thane Rural police station area.

Investigations revealed that Vishal Gawli had allegedly lured her to his house and sexually assaulted her. He had later murdered her and stuffed her body in a bag that he kept in his house.

When Vishal's wife, Sakshi, who works at a bank, returned home in the evening, he told her about the incident. Then with the help of Sakshi, Vishal disposed of the bag containing the body at night. Vishal carried the body in his friend's rickshaw and duped it in the forest in the Bapgaon cemetery area.