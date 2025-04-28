Maharashtra Mahayuti Government's 100-Day Program: Who Takes The Lead?

Mumbai: As the battle rages in the political arena of Maharashtra over who is the best among the three parties in the grand alliance government, the results of the 100-day action plan are likely to come out this week.

Sources told ETV Bharat that a survey conducted by the Quality Council of India, a company of the central government, has revealed that the ministers of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and a total of five departments are ahead in the 100-day programme work, taken up after the formation of the grand alliance government.

“In the initial survey, Shinde's party is ahead, as the review conducted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shows that the performance of departments led by Sena ministers was good. However, the picture will be clear once the results are announced this week,” they said.

The Mahayuti got a huge success in the assembly elections. After this, CM Fadnavis prepared a 100-day action plan for the work in eight departments. He also directed officials to submit the report of that department after 100 days.

However, according to preliminary information, five of Shinde's ministers and their five departments are leading, while the BJP has two departmental ministers in the second position in the survey that has come to light. Therefore, there is talk in political circles that Shinde's ministers have passed the first test.

On the other hand, one department held by Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party’s minister got the third position.

Meanwhile, the chief minister's scheme ‘Majhi Ladki Bahin’ has become a game changer for the Mahayuti. It is said that the Women and Child Development Department in the department has performed well. This department is also included in the 100-day action plan.

BJP Spokesperson Ganesh Hake expressed confidence, saying no matter how well a party performs, ultimately the final decision-making by CM matters. “How the Chief Minister manages all the ministers is important. If a minister is good and not performing well, the CM also needs to be good,” he said.

“Our grand alliance government works for the common people at the grassroots level. That is why all three parties are together. We do not see that any one party has performed well, Hake said.

NCP spokesperson and MLA Amol Mitkari expressed similar views, saying, “There is no competition for any work among the three parties in the grand alliance, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP.”

“If we consider our party in 100 days, our party has the departments of Cooperation, Finance and Women and Child Development. The ministers in these departments have repeatedly made 100 per cent efforts to resolve the problems of the people by holding public meetings and mixing with the people,” Mitkari said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant told ETV Bharat that his party are at the forefront of the 100-day programme as they have been serving the people and doing their work. “We are satisfied with this. The party's main leader, Eknath Shinde, goes to meet the people at the grassroots level. He solves the problems and questions of the people. Therefore, there is no doubt about the 100-day action plan that the Chief Minister gave. The Mahayuti, as well as our party, will be seen performing well in it," he said.