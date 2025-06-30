Maharashtra Logs 13 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 13 fresh cases of COVID-19, while one infected patient with comorbidities died, the state health department said. With this, the state's tally of infections since the beginning of the year has reached 2,501.

As per an official statement, one patient suffering from comorbidities died in Kolhapur district. Of the latest cases, five were reported from Pune, two from Mumbai, and one each from Raigad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kolhapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The health department said it has conducted 29,757 COVID-19 tests across the state since January 1, and 2,365 patients have recovered to date. Mumbai has reported 992 cases, including 551 in June, so far this year. As many as 38 patients have succumbed to the virus in the state since January 1, of whom 37 had comorbidities (pre-existing health conditions that can increase the risk of severe illness), the statement said.