Maharashtra: Konkan Railway Completes Pre-Monsoon Preparations To Ensure Safe Travel

Mumbai: Konkan Railway is strengthening many systems to ensure the safe travel of passengers during monsoon which has arrived earlier than usual this year. The pre-monsoon preparations that have been going on on a war footing since March have now been finalized. Konkan Railway has said that more stringent planning has been done this year to face natural challenges like landslides, floods, and winding ghat routes.

Konkan Railway has been an important part of Indian Railways, and its boundary starts from Roha in the Raigad district of Maharashtra and extends all the way from Goa to Thokur village in Karnataka state. This route offers a view of the beautiful beaches, rivers, and mountain ranges of Konkan. Hence, this route is also known as a favourite route for passengers. However, every year during the monsoon, small and big obstacles arise on this route. Landslides are the main problem. This year, Konkan Railway has taken measures to address them and it has said that it is ready with necessary measures for the pleasant journey of passengers during the monsoon season.

Konkan Railway (ETV Bharat)

The Konkan Railway route is as aesthetically attractive as it is challenging. The real business of Konkan Railway is to safely transport passengers despite facing heavy rains for five months. In this regard, facilities such as the construction of landslide prevention nets, flood warning systems, speed limit, CCTV control in the Ghat section, railway maintenance vehicles and accident prevention teams have been kept ready. The Chairman and senior officers of Konkan Railway have inspected various sensitive areas including the Ghat section and reviewed the measures.

According to the information given by Konkan Railway, a special monsoon schedule will be implemented on its route between June 10, 2025 and October 31, 2025. According to this schedule, trains on this route will run at a slow speed, and a speed limit of 40 kmph has been imposed on these trains in the ghat and tunnel areas. During this period, more than 650 employees and officers have been deployed on the route as a special precaution. Railway maintenance vehicles have been kept ready at 9 places where there is a possibility of landslides.

Along with this, special medical vans and accident prevention trains have been deployed at Verna for emergency medical assistance. Rain gauge systems have been put into operation at 10 places on the route, and flood warning systems have been activated on three highly sensitive river bridges on the route, Konkan Railway has informed.

Also, the Konkan Railway administration has said that like every year, a solid disaster management plan has been made and emergency services are also ready. To meet any eventuality during natural disasters, Konkan Railway has completed its preparations by prioritizing the safety of passengers without any compromise. Along with providing timely services during the monsoon, the railway administration has expressed its determination to keep a strong focus on safe travel.