Maharashtra: Kolhapur Residents Appeal to President To Bring Back Beloved Elephant Mahadevi

Kolhapur: More than 2 lakh 421 people from Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu requesting her to intervene to bring back their beloved elephant 'Mahadevi'. The elephant was moved from the local Nandani Math temple to a wildlife centre in Gujarat after a Supreme Court order.

These letters were worshipped at Nandani Math and then sent from the Kolhapur post office. This initiative was led by former MLA Rituraj Patil. Mahadevi, also called Madhuri, lived at the Nandani Math temple for many years.

Kolhapur Residents Write to President To Bring Back Beloved Elephant Mahadevi (ETV Bharat)

The elephant holds special meaning for the community. People visit the temple to see Mahadevi and consider her part of their religious traditions. The Supreme Court recently ordered the elephant to be moved to the Vantara Elephant Conservation Centre in Gujarat for better care. Police escorted the elephant during the transfer, which upset many local people.

Meanwhile, officials from the Gujarat wildlife centre visited Kolhapur. They met with the state minister Prakash Abitkar and other elected representatives. After the meeting, the minister said that the officials are willing to return Mahadevi if the court allows it. "The authorities had shown a positive attitude towards sending Mahadevi back to 'Nandani Math' if the court orders it," he said.

However, the Congress group leader in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Satej Patil, said they should announce exactly when Mahadevi will return instead of just making promises. "CEO of Vantara Elephant Conservation Centre visited Kolhapur. If he has promised to return Mahadevi elephant during this visit, then the minister announces when Mahadevi elephant will return," the Congress leader said.

Shops closed after a bandh called by villagers (ETV Bharat)

A meeting of representatives and devotees was held at the Nandani Math, chaired by the Mahaswami. During the meeting, the Mahaswami remarked, "The support shown by the entire community to bring back Mahadevi has been unprecedented. Vanatara should provide a written request to send Mahadevi back to the Math." He continued with an emotional plea, "Let us fight until the end to bring Mahadevi back; for this, I need the support of all of you."

Villagers are expressing their feelings by observing a bandh. Some villages were closed on Saturday in protest. In Aalte village, residents kept all shops and offices closed. In Sangwade, people held a quiet march to show support.

Former MP Raju Shetty plans to lead a 45-kilometre walking protest on Sunday. The march will go from Nandani Math to the district collector's office in Kolhapur city.