Maharashtra Horror: College Girl Killed, 3 Critical In Kolhapur Car Stunt

Kolhapur: A college girl was killed and three others were seriously injured after a speeding car, allegedly driven by minors performing stunts, rammed into a group of students waiting at a bus stop after college. According to police, the incident took place in Kurukli, Karvir taluka on Thursday, when four youths were performing stunts in a Swift car with registration number MH09BB5907, near Bhogavati College.

Police said that the speeding car lost control and crashed into a group of college girls waiting for their bus on the Radhanagri-Kolhapur road. The car struck four girls, dragging them several metres. Local residents rushed the injured to Kolhapur's CPR Hospital.

According to police, one of the victims identified as Pragya Dashrath Kamble, a resident of Kaulav in Radhanagri taluka, succumbed to her injuries due to excessive bleeding. The three injured students, identified as Asmita Ashok Patil, resident of Kaulav, Shravani Uday Sarnobat from Kasba Tarle, and Shreya Vasant Dongle, a resident of Ghotwade, have been admitted to a private hospital and their situation is stated to be critical.

Police said that eyewitnesses chased the vehicles, but two of the four occupants fled near Thipkurli Phata. Locals informed the Karvir Police about the incident. Therefter, cops rushed to site and launched a probe. After investigating the CCTV footage, Karveer police identified and detained Suresh Satappa Parit, the father of one of the minors involved in the incident and a relative Jitendra Satappa Parit. Police Inspector Kishor Shinde confirmed that a case has been registered at the Karvir Police Station, and further investigation is on.