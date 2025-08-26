Maharashtra 'Honour Killing': Man Kills Daughter, Her Paramour And Dumps Bodies In Well

Nanded: In a suspected case of honour killing, a man allegedly killed his daughter and her paramour, dumped their bodies in a well and subsequently confessed to his crime before police in Maharashtra's Nanded district, officials said on Tuesday.

The woman's father, uncle and grandfather have been detained at Umri police station, they added. The incident took place in Golegaon in Umri taluka of Nanded on Monday.

According to the police, Sanjeevani Kamale, a resident of Borjuni village in Umri taluka, had married a youth from Golegaon village last year but was in an affair with Lakhan Balaji Bhandare, who hailed from her village.

On Monday, her in-laws caught her and Lakhan in an objectionable state and informed her father, Maruti Surane, over phone. Soon after, the woman's father, grandfather and uncle arrived at Sanjeevani's in-laws house to take away the duo to Borjuni village, located on the other side of Panand road.

Maruti told police that while travelling home, he killed the duo and dumped their bodies in a well in Karkala Shivar. Sanjeevani's body has been fished out and efforts are underway to recover Lakhan's body, police said.

Police inspector Ankush Mane of Umri police station, said preliminary investigation revealed that the woman's family was against their daughter's relationship with the youth. They had married off Sanjeevani a year ago but she continued her affair with the youth despite their repeated objections, Mane said adding, prima facie it seems to be a case of honour killing.

"On Monday, Lakhan had gone to meet her at her in-laws house in Golegaon and they were reportedly found in an objectionable condition following which, the two were tied up and Sanjeevani's father was asked to take his daughter home," Mane said.

At around 5 pm, the girl's father reached the Umri police station and informed that he had killed his daughter and her paramour and dumped their bodies in a well. After this, a team from Umri police station went to the spot and launched an investigation. Sanjeevani's body was fighed out at around 7 pm but Lakhan is yet to be found.

Meanwhile, on information, Additional Superintendent of Police Archana Patil and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dashrath Patil visited the spot. Assistant Police Inspector of Umri Post Office Ankush Mane has filed a report and Sanjeevani's grandfather Laxman Surane, father Maruti Surane and uncle Madhav Surane were detained. Mane said.