Maharashtra | Honest Scrap Dealer Returns Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh

A scrap dealer was lauded for his honesty after he returned gold to a family from the Nandurbar district

Maharashtra | Honesty Scrap Dealer Returns Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh
Representational image (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 11, 2025 at 8:07 PM IST

Shahada: A scrap dealer in the Vijaynagar area of ​​Shahada city showed honesty. The dealer who used to earn a meagre income by roaming around all day found gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in the scrap.

He returned the gold ornaments to the owner without considering his condition. For this, Amin Sheikh, who has been collecting scrap for several years, is being lauded. Sheikh works as a scrap collector in Shahada in the Nandurbar district. While collecting scrap in the Vijaynagar area, he found gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in the scrap taken from a customer. His destiny could have changed had he kept the gold with himself.

But Amin, who earns a meagre amount every day, gave priority to honesty over money. He returned the golden ornaments to the Rajput family. The joy of the Rajput family knew no bounds when they got their gold back.

Maharashtra | Honesty Scrap Dealer Returns Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh
The scrap dealer returned golden jewelley to Rajput family (ETV Bharat)

While Amin was out collecting scrap metal as usual, he went to the house of Sanjay Rajput, a teacher living near Vikas High School. After returning home, while sorting through the scrap metal as usual, he found gold jewellery in a box.

After finding gold jewellery in the scrap metal, he contacted Rajput. After this, Amin handed over the jewellery to Sanjay Rajput's son, Bhushan and his daughter-in-law. Seeing the honesty of the scrap metal seller, the Rajputs burst into tears. The Rajput family praised Amin's honesty and gifted him a mobile phone.

