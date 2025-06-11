ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Honest Scrap Dealer Returns Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Shahada: A scrap dealer in the Vijaynagar area of ​​Shahada city showed honesty. The dealer who used to earn a meagre income by roaming around all day found gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in the scrap.

He returned the gold ornaments to the owner without considering his condition. For this, Amin Sheikh, who has been collecting scrap for several years, is being lauded. Sheikh works as a scrap collector in Shahada in the Nandurbar district. While collecting scrap in the Vijaynagar area, he found gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in the scrap taken from a customer. His destiny could have changed had he kept the gold with himself.

But Amin, who earns a meagre amount every day, gave priority to honesty over money. He returned the golden ornaments to the Rajput family. The joy of the Rajput family knew no bounds when they got their gold back.