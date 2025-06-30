Hindi Row: Uddhav Alleges 'Conspiracy To Divide Marathi Speakers', Says July 5 Protest March Will Now Be Victory Rally

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday lashed out at the Maharashtra government, saying its now-revoked move to make Hindi compulsory from Class-I was actually enforced in an "attempt to divide the Marathi speakers".

Speaking to media on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature, he termed the decision a "government conspiracy" and said the policy was withdrawn only after public backlash.

Thackeray's reaction came a day after the Maharashtra government announced to roll back its move to make Hindi mandatory from Class-I under the three-language formula.

"Yesterday, the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra' was raised in every corner of the state. I thank all political parties and Marathi speakers who supported Shiv Sena, forgetting their differences," said Thackeray, reacting to the government’s move to revoke the government resolutions (GR) mandating Hindi.

He stated that the all-party protest march planned for July 5 will now be called 'victory rally', adding that the venue will be announced in two days.

"Even though the decision has been withdrawn, the unity of the Marathi people will still be seen on July 5th,” he said.

"Many Marathi-speaking BJP leaders and Eknath Shinde faction members were also planning to join the march. This shows that love for language goes beyond politics," Thackeray added.

The former chief minister also took a dig at the newly-formed government panel on the language issue, which includes economist Narendra Jadhav. He questioned the seriousness of the government on educational matters, saying, "You (Mahayuti government) have appointed a committee of economists on an issue of language. Do not make a joke of this."

"There can be no compulsion on Maharashtra. The Marathi people have shown their strength. We are united now. If we become divided again, those who betrayed Marathi interests will rise again. We crushed that attempt yesterday," he said.

Thackeray further alleged that the government's initial move aimed to create a divide between 'Marathi' and 'Amarathi' speakers (those perceived as less rooted in Marathi identity). "This is a conspiracy. After realising that there is no conflict among Marathi people, they withdrew the GR to prevent a show of unity," he said.

He also criticised the BJP, referring to a student named Kamali who scored full marks in an exam. "Kamali scored 100 out of 100 marks. She is number one! But we should check which school she studied in, which language was forced on her, and whether EVMs were used there too," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said during a tea meeting on Sunday that the state would withdraw the three-language formula. Responding to Fadnavis' claim that the decision was initiated during Thackeray's tenure as CM, Thackeray clarified that a committee under scientist Raghunath Mashelkar was formed after the new National Education Policy was announced. "After the new policy was announced during my tenure as Chief Minister, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of renowned scientist Raghunath Mashelkar. Based on his report, a study group was appointed. But, not a single meeting of that study group was held before our government fell. BJP is just spreading lies," he alleged.

Now that the decision has been revoked, Thackeray emphasised that July 5 will be celebrated as a 'victory festival', and that talks are on with various parties, including Raj Thackeray-led MNS, which is also likely to participate along with Uddhav faction in the rally.

