Two Class 10 Students Stabbed In Exam Hall In Mumbai School

According to the FIR filed, a heated argument broke out and one student used a knife to stab other pupil.

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Mumbai: Two Grade 10 students of a Mumbai-based school attacked two other pupils with a knife in the classroom after a dispute over sitting arrangement for internal exams, leaving them injured, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning at the private school in Antop Hill, Central Mumbai, when Class 10 preliminary exams were about to start, an official said. Both the injured students are undergoing treatment at civic-run Lokmanya Tilak Hospital at Sion, he said.

Initially, a dispute arose between two Class 10 students, both aged 15, over occupying a bench in the exam hall situated on the fourth floor of the school building, he said.

A heated argument broke out and one student asked his friend to bring a knife. He used the knife to stab the other pupil in the abdomen, back, and hand, according to the FIR filed in the case.

When a friend of the victim intervened, the accused student attacked him too, leaving him injured, police said. As the scuffle escalated, some students intervened, while the injured students were rushed to hospital, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the new criminal code BNS for an attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and causing hurt with dangerous weapons and objects was registered against the accused students, they added.

