Temple Inam Land Issue: Maharashtra Govt Will Take Balanced Decision, Says Bawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will take a "balanced decision" on the long-pending issue of temple inam lands to ensure justice for farmers and the continuation of rituals, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Some of these lands are soil grant lands and are owned by temples, while others are revenue grant lands where temples have been given the right to collect land revenue, he said.

"A committee headed by the principal secretary was set up to look into the issue, and its report was recently submitted to the government. A balanced decision would be taken to ensure justice for farmers and the continuation of temple rituals. The Chief Minister and relevant department heads will be consulted to arrive at a fair and just decision," he said.

"A decision will be taken soon in the cabinet meeting, and if required, legislation will be introduced in the legislature. Nearly 1.25 lakh farming families in the state are dependent on these inam lands," Bawankule added. The aim will be to maintain a balance between the interests of farmers and temple administrations, the minister said. The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by MLC Sadabhau Khot.