Maharashtra Govt To Bring Strict Anti-Conversion Law: Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said a stringent law to prevent religious conversions will be enacted in the state. Replying to a debate on the issue raised by Anup Agrawal (BJP) and others in the state assembly, Bawankule said he would speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on how to bring an anti-conversion law with stringent provisions.

"A strict law to prevent religious conversions will be enacted in the state," he said. The minister also said he has instructed the divisional commissioner concerned to conduct a probe into unauthorised churches in Dhule-Nandurbar belt and demolish them in six months. Atul Bhatkalkar (BJP) asked why was the six-month time being given and demanded immediate action against unauthorised religious structures.

To this, Bawankule said the unauthorised churches will be demolished and that complaints needed to be probed before taking action. Sanjay Kute (BJP) said conversions take place not just in Nandurbar but tribal areas across the state. Agrawal claimed tribals and non-tribals in Nawapur (Dhule district) were being lured into converting to Christianity. The missionaries work through foreign funding for health, education and work for converting the tribals, he added.

