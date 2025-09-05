Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Teachers On Contractual Basis At State's Tribal Ashram Schools

ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai: Vacant posts of teachers in tribal ashram schools has been a pertinent issue in Maharashtra.

With teachers unwilling to join such schools in remote and hilly areas, the Tribal Development Department has now decided to appoint teachers on a temporary basis on contractual basis (outsourcing).

However, given the poor condition of the ashram schools in the state and the decline in quality of education, doubts are being raised about how effective the decision would be. There are currently 497 government and 554 aided tribal ashram schools functioning in the state, where around 1.90 lakh students are enrolled.

Under the Government Ashram School Group Scheme, implemented in 1972-73, tribal students are provided with education opportunities from Class I to X. The government had established the schools in remote areas to provide education to children of economically and educationally backward tribal communities.

The students, enrolled in such schools, are given accommodation, food, uniform, bed linen, books and writing materials free of cost. However, due to insufficient number of teachers, the quality of education in the schools has been declining.

A senior official of the Tribal Development Department, who did not wish to be named, said the posts of teachers in tribal ashram schools are lying vacant due to the Supreme Court's stay on recruitment under the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act. "This stay is adversely affecting the education of around 1.90 lakh students in 497 government and 554 aided ashram schools in the state. As per the provisions of the PESA Act, the consent of the Gram Sabha is mandatory for any administrative decision in the scheduled areas," he said.

However, due to non-compliance of the process, recruitment of permanent teachers has been stopped. As a result, the government has decided to appoint teachers through outsourcing as a temporary measure.