Maharashtra Govt To Act Against Builders Denying Homes To Marathas In Mumbai

Mumbai : Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday announced in the state Assembly that the government will take stringent action against builders who deny Marathi people homes in Mumbai.

His announcement comes amid an ongoing agitation launched by the Shiv Sena-UBT, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, demanding further development of the Marathi language while strongly opposing the 'imposition' of Hindi language from Class I.

The question was raised by Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Milind Narvekar, who demanded that the government should enact a law taking strong action against builders and developers who deny homes to Marathi people in Mumbai. Narvekar said that there have been many cases of Marathi people being denied houses in Mumbai on the grounds of language and them being non-vegetarian.

He demanded that 50 per cent of houses should be reserved for Marathi people in new buildings in Mumbai. Desai, in his reply, said that the Housing Department has not received any representation from the Parle Pancham organisation.

"However, as the legislator Milind Narvekar has cited that Marathi people are being denied houses in Mumbai, action will be taken against the concerned builders," Desai told the House.

"No one in Mumbai, Mumbai suburbs, and Maharashtra has the right to deny a house to a Marathi person. If a complaint of denial of a house is received, the government will take strict action against the concerned builders and developers. In Maharashtra and Mumbai, the first right belongs to Marathas. The rights of the Marathi people will not be denied in the state," he said.