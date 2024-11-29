ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Withdraws Order To Disburse Rs 10 Crore For Strengthening State Waqf Board

The order to disburse Rs 10 crore for strengthening the Maharashtra state Waqf Board was with drawn by the state govt.

Maharashtra Govt Withdraws Order To Disburse Rs 10 Crore For Strengthening State Waqf Board
Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawarduring a press conference (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : 51 minutes ago

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday withdrew its order to disburse Rs 10 crore for strengthening the Maharashtra state Waqf Board, state chief secretary Sujata Saunik said.

The development comes a day after a government resolution (GR) was issued, in which the state administration ordered disbursal of Rs 10 crore funds for strengthening the state Waqf Board. When asked whether the GR was withdrawn, Saunik confirmed the development.

As per the November 28 GR, Rs 20 crore were earmarked for 2024-25 for strengthening of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW). Of that, Rs 2 crore were disbursed to the MSBW headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday withdrew its order to disburse Rs 10 crore for strengthening the Maharashtra state Waqf Board, state chief secretary Sujata Saunik said.

The development comes a day after a government resolution (GR) was issued, in which the state administration ordered disbursal of Rs 10 crore funds for strengthening the state Waqf Board. When asked whether the GR was withdrawn, Saunik confirmed the development.

As per the November 28 GR, Rs 20 crore were earmarked for 2024-25 for strengthening of the Maharashtra State Board of Waqfs (MSBW). Of that, Rs 2 crore were disbursed to the MSBW headquartered in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STATE WAQF BOARDMAHARASHTRA GOVT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.