Maharashtra Govt Sets Up Panel To Probe Collapse Of Shivaji Statue

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 29, 2024, 12:22 PM IST

In a statement, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said that government has set up a technical committee comprising engineers, IIT experts and Navy officials to probe the reasons for Monday's collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Malvan in coastal Konkan. Another panel has been constituted to build a grand statute befitting the stature of the warrior king.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde forms panel to probe Shivaji statue collapse
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid an uproar over the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue at Malvan in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra within less months after being inaugurated by PM Modi, the Eknath Shinde led coalition government has set up a technical committee comprising engineers, IIT experts and Navy officials to probe the reasons.

In a media statement issued in this regard, the Chief Minister's office said the government has also constituted a committee to build a grand statute befitting the stature of the warrior king.

The decision came after CM Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting with senior ministers, bureaucrats and Navy officials at his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai on Wednesday.

The statue of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 last year, collapsed on Monday within just eight months leaving the BJP-Eknath Shinde coalition government embarrassed.

Police have registered an FIR against the contractor of the 35-foot statue following a complaint by the Public Works Department, which claims the statue's construction was of poor quality, and the nuts and bolts used in the structure were found to be rusted.

UBT Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Wednesday visited Malvan on Wednesday to lodge a protest against the Eknath Shinde led coalition government. A ruckus ensued after UBT and BJP MP Narayan Rane supporters clashed at the site of the Shivaji statue collapse site.

