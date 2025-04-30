Maharashtra Govt Seeks More Time From HC To Clarify Its Stance On Disha Salian Death Case

Mumbai: The state government has sought more time from the Bombay High Court to clarify its stance in the Disha Salian death case.

Government lawyer Hiten Venegaonkar sought more time from the High Court to clarify the position in this regard. Accepting the request, the High Court adjourned the hearing on the plea of Disha's father Satish Salian till June 13. Satish has alleged that his daughter was serious about her career and could not have committed suicide.

"I was made to believe that my daughter's death was an accident. However, her death was not caused by an accident. She was gang-raped and murdered," Satish had alleged. He said former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and the officers of Malvani police station had told him that Disha died by suicide and were firm in their stance. "These people constantly kept my family under pressure and house arrest. They were keeping an eye on our every move", Salian had alleged in his petition.

He further alleged that Mumbai Police fabricated the evidence, forensic reports and autopsy reports to cover up Disha's gang rape and murder. According to the statements given by eyewitnesses, on the night of June 8, 2020, a party was on at Disha's house in Malvani. However, the party vibes changed after Aditya Thackeray, one of his bodyguards, Suraj Pancholi and Dino Morea arrived there.

Salian's lawyer Nilesh Ojha said those present in the party raped Disha. After the incident, Disha's survival was a cause of concern for many, so she was silenced forever, he saud. After the incident, many politicians and senior police officers suddenly became active. Ojha said Aditya Thackeray was in constant contact with senior police officers over the phone. Apart from this, he also made many phone calls to some people close to Disha.

A few days after Disha's death, Sushant Singh Rajput also died. The petition alleges that Aditya Thackeray spoke to Sushant's friend Rhea Chakraborty 44 times on the phone during the period. The petition alleged that Disha's body was thrown outside through a closed door. It was claimed that she committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor.

It stated that Mumbai Police delayed the autopsy of Disha's body for 50 hours to destroy evidence of rape. "We were not allowed to keep Disha's body for long and were forced to perform her last rites in a hurry, said Satish, adding the CCTV footage of the building and the surrounding area on the day of the incident mysteriously disappeared.

The mobile location and CDR of many people present there were not recorded. The petition also raises questions on the investigation conducted by Mumbai Police. Satish in his petition said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, as the head of the state, did not take any action and on the contrary, supported the concerned individuals and corrupt officials.

"Therefore, they should also be investigated in this matter. Aditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, the concerned police officers and doctors should be taken into custody and their narco test, brain mapping and lie detector interrogation should be conducted. A special public prosecutor should be appointed in this case. The case should be investigated under the supervision of the court through the NIA or CBI," the petition stated.