Maharashtra Govt Ready To Permit Rallies But Law And Order Cannot Be Compromised: Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam on Tuesday insisted there is no discrimination between Marathi and non-Marathi communities when it comes to granting permission for rallies, but law and order cannot be compromised. The state government is committed to ensure law and order is maintained during such protests, he said.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, Kadam said, "There is no difference in the treatment of non-Marathi and Marathi people when it comes to holding rallies. The state is ready to issue permission for rallies, but there are court guidelines that need to be adhered to. We need to ensure no law and order situation is created."

Referring to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) seeking permission for a rally in Thane's Mira Bhayander area over the Marathi issue, the minister maintained authorities had suggested a change in the protest route to avoid a law and order situation, but the party was not amenable to it.

"If they (MNS) agree to change the place, we are ready to give them permission. But they are not ready to change the place of their protest," Kadam contended.

Police on Tuesday detained MNS Thane and Palghar head Avinash Jadhav and several other party activists ahead of their rally which was a counter to a protest staged earlier by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, earlier in the day noted the party had insisted on taking a specific route for the rally which posed law and order challenges. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, however, claimed the Mahayuti government was trying to suppress their voice.

Responding to a question on whether the matter was being politicised in light of previous protests and incidents, he said, "It is not being politicised. The place they have sought for their rally could lead to a law and order situation, hence the state asked them to change the place. They are firm on not changing the place and the issue is stuck there." He also pointed out that a rally held by a group of traders in Thane a few days ago was conducted without obtaining official permission.

"Cases have been filed against them as well. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order there and we are acting accordingly," Kadam averred.