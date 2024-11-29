Power Struggle In Mahayuti Over Key Portfolios: Shinde Wants Home, Pawar Finance, Say Sources

Mumbai: Even as the formal announcement of Maharashtra Chief Minister expected soon, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis who anchored his party crossed the 100-seat mark for the third consecutive time, is considered a frontrunner for the top post.

Now, the next issue that is bothering the Mahayuti is where Eknath Shinde who ruled Maharashtra as Chief Minister in case Fadnavis gets the top post. Sources said the arrangement can be tricky though the BJP has secured 132 seats, stamping its authority. After Eknath Shinde stepped aside and let the BJP’s central leadership decide on its chief ministerial choice, a power struggle broke out within the ruling Mahayuti over the allocation of key portfolios like Home, Finance, Revenue and Urban development in the impending State Cabinet.

The discussions among meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar encompassed the shape of the cabinet, sources said. It is learnt that After Eknath Shinde said the BJP’s central leadership will decide on Chief Ministerial choice, a power struggle broke out within the ruling MahaYuti over the allocation of key portfolios like Home, Finance and Urban development in the impending state cabinet.

Problem of plenty

According to sources, Eknath Shinde is not ready for Deputy Chief Minister's post. Shinde faction of NCP wants another leader from their side to get the post. The party, sources said, wants a home and urban development portfolio. Ajit Pawar, who will likely be the Deputy Chief Minister, is insisting on finance this year as well.

The BJP on the other hand wants to keep the Home portfolio, sources added. When Devendra Fadnavis was Chief Minister in 2014, he kept the Home ministry with him.

On Wednesday, before Shah and Nadda's meeting with top leaders of the Mahayuti, the Union Home Minister held a 40 minute meeting with BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde whose feedback is crucial for the saffron party. Another thorny issue for the BJP can be picking up Fadnavis, a Brahmin for top post. There is a possibility of Maratha quota reservation gaining momentum again.

After his meeting with Shah, Eknath Shinde said, "The meeting was positive and the next meeting will be held in Mumbai. I am not upset over anything. It is now for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are to decide on the Chief Minister. Since I am a caring person, I have to take care of everyone."