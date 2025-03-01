ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Govt Denies Charge About High HSRP Fee For Vehicles, Says Rate On Par With Other States

The government has made HSRPs mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. It extended the deadline to fit HSRPs till April 30.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has rejected the Opposition's allegation about charging a high fee for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), citing that the prices were on par with the other states.

In a statement issued late on Friday evening, the government said due process was followed while awarding tenders for the registration plates, and a high-power committee had approved the rates. The opposition parties, NCP (SP) and Congress, on Friday, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe into the contracts awarded to companies for HSRPs.

HSRPs are licence plates designed to curb theft and other fraudulent activities related to vehicle identification through enhanced security features. The government has made HSRPs mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. It extended the deadline to fit HSRPs till April 30.

As per the government's statement, the Transport Commissioner's Office issued orders for the fees based on the rates approved by the committee, and the charges include number plates and fitment charges.

The government claimed that in other states, the HSRP rates excluding GST ranged between Rs 420-480 for two-wheelers, Rs 450-550 for three-wheelers and Rs 690-800 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. It pointed out that in Maharashtra, the charges excluding GST were Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil have written separate letters to the chief minister, accusing the government of charging an exorbitant fee, and have sought a probe into the contracts awarded to companies for HSRPs.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has rejected the Opposition's allegation about charging a high fee for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), citing that the prices were on par with the other states.

In a statement issued late on Friday evening, the government said due process was followed while awarding tenders for the registration plates, and a high-power committee had approved the rates. The opposition parties, NCP (SP) and Congress, on Friday, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe into the contracts awarded to companies for HSRPs.

HSRPs are licence plates designed to curb theft and other fraudulent activities related to vehicle identification through enhanced security features. The government has made HSRPs mandatory for vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. It extended the deadline to fit HSRPs till April 30.

As per the government's statement, the Transport Commissioner's Office issued orders for the fees based on the rates approved by the committee, and the charges include number plates and fitment charges.

The government claimed that in other states, the HSRP rates excluding GST ranged between Rs 420-480 for two-wheelers, Rs 450-550 for three-wheelers and Rs 690-800 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles. It pointed out that in Maharashtra, the charges excluding GST were Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers and Rs 745 for four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal and NCP (SP) state chief Jayant Patil have written separate letters to the chief minister, accusing the government of charging an exorbitant fee, and have sought a probe into the contracts awarded to companies for HSRPs.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HIGH HSRP FEE FOR VEHICLESHIGH SECURITY REGISTRATION PLATESMAHARASHTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.